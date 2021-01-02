Freyrchain 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.00 (FREC)

Freyrchain (CURRENCY:FREC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Freyrchain has a market capitalization of $36,841.57 and approximately $1.00 worth of Freyrchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Freyrchain has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Freyrchain token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00037400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.33 or 0.00259468 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015180 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00024892 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $627.55 or 0.01930859 BTC.

Freyrchain Profile

FREC is a token. Freyrchain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Freyrchain’s official website is www.freyrchain.org . The official message board for Freyrchain is medium.com/@freyrchain . Freyrchain’s official Twitter account is @freyrchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Freyrchain is /r/Freyrchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Freyrchain Token Trading

Freyrchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freyrchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freyrchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Freyrchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

