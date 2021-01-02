Brokerages Set JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target at $80.71

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on FROG. Bank of America began coverage on JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on JFrog in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on JFrog in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut JFrog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of JFrog stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.83. 1,148,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,232. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.11. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $57.14 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

