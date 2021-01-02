$1.35 Million in Sales Expected for AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) will post sales of $1.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50 million. AC Immune posted sales of $1.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full-year sales of $16.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.30 million to $16.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $53.02 million, with estimates ranging from $16.83 million to $80.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AC Immune.

Get AC Immune alerts:

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 392.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.93 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACIU. BidaskClub lowered AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 11.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 853,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 84,828 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 20.5% in the second quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 27.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 121.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 32,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACIU traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.17. 243,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,962. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20. AC Immune has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $370.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.84.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AC Immune (ACIU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.