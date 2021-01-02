CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Receives $61.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNA. Raymond James raised their price objective on CareDx from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CareDx from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

CDNA stock traded down $2.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.45. The company had a trading volume of 539,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,233. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.50 and a beta of 0.81. CareDx has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $79.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.81.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.90 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CareDx will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 8,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $568,767.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,745 shares in the company, valued at $7,803,807.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 32,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $1,568,438.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,321.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,712 shares of company stock worth $7,926,536. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of CareDx by 21.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $571,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in CareDx by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 116,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 30,405 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

