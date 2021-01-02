BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Receives $12.63 Average PT from Analysts

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.63.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BP Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays raised BP Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of BPMP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.60. 226,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,742. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. BP Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.81% and a return on equity of 71.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMP. Blackstone Group Inc increased its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 12.1% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 396,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 42,606 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,448,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,175,000 after purchasing an additional 448,117 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,366,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,733,000 after purchasing an additional 71,848 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 52.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

