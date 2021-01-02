Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.75.

TUFN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of TUFN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.48. 126,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.80 million, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.54. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $18.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.25.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.59 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.40% and a negative net margin of 41.27%. Tufin Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $425,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 15,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

