Profile Utility Token 1-Day Volume Tops $25.00 (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Profile Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $150,418.01 and approximately $25.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded up 34% against the dollar. One Profile Utility Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, Coinnest, Allcoin and Bit-Z.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,494.55 or 1.00391940 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006591 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00016576 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00011237 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00039027 BTC.

About Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org . The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LBank, Coinnest, Allcoin and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

