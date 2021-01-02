Cardano Price Tops $0.18 (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $5.50 billion and $1.37 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00014741 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001450 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007803 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006937 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000111 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00019202 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

