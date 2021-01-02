Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Jerónimo Martins SGPS alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:JRONY traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $37.23.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Research analysts expect that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,002 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 28 pharmacies and 245 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 616 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.