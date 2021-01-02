BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.54 Million

Equities analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) will report $91.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for BlackLine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.00 million to $91.86 million. BlackLine posted sales of $80.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full year sales of $346.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $337.00 million to $348.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $410.20 million, with estimates ranging from $396.98 million to $423.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $90.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.06 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on BL shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $126,370.02. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 41,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,923.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $862,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,035.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 30.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,410. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.11 and a 200-day moving average of $96.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $141.82.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

