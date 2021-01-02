Masari (MSR) Price Down 23% This Week

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Masari coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Masari has a total market capitalization of $194,689.37 and $41.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Masari has traded down 23% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dero (DERO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Masari Profile

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 14,294,363 coins. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Masari Coin Trading

Masari can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

