GateToken Market Capitalization Hits $37.49 Million (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $37.49 million and $41.18 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GateToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00037772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.53 or 0.00260923 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015098 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00024979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $614.28 or 0.01896017 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GT is a token. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,292,387 tokens. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io . The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GateToken

GateToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.