ZCore (ZCR) One Day Volume Hits $12,169.00

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. ZCore has a market cap of $487,464.18 and approximately $12,169.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZCore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0577 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges including $13.77, $7.50, $5.60 and $50.98. Over the last seven days, ZCore has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZCore alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 8,447,391 coins. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash . ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $18.94, $5.60, $33.94, $32.15, $13.77, $10.39, $51.55, $50.98, $20.33, $7.50 and $24.68. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZCRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.