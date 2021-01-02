NuBits Price Up 29.7% Over Last Week (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One NuBits coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001087 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and SouthXchange. NuBits has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $1,701.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NuBits has traded 29.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00028096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00117711 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00164795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.09 or 0.00506473 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00272033 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00018631 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003280 BTC.

About NuBits

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NuBits

NuBits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

