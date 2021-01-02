Kusama Price Reaches $70.17 on Exchanges (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Kusama token can currently be purchased for about $70.17 or 0.00216935 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 44.8% against the dollar. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $594.39 million and approximately $107.55 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00028153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00117917 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00165099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.90 or 0.00506662 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00272432 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018615 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003280 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

Buying and Selling Kusama

Kusama can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

