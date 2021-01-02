PowerPool Price Hits $1.82 on Top Exchanges (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One PowerPool token can now be purchased for about $1.82 or 0.00005627 BTC on popular exchanges. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $10.68 million and $3.54 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PowerPool has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PowerPool alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00028153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00117917 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00165099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.90 or 0.00506662 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00272432 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018615 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003280 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,870,000 tokens. PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

Buying and Selling PowerPool

PowerPool can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CVPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PowerPool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerPool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.