Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on CE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celanese from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Celanese from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of NYSE CE traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.94. 424,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,026. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $52.70 and a fifty-two week high of $138.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.02.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.26. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Celanese will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $87,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,184.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CE. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Celanese during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Celanese by 35.4% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.