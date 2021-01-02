IMV Inc. (NYSE:IMV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IMV Inc. (NYSE:IMV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.14.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IMV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on IMV and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of IMV during the 3rd quarter worth $17,760,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of IMV by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 88,948 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IMV during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IMV by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 21,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of IMV by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 26,926 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE IMV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.08. 190,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,296. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89. IMV has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $6.82.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.

