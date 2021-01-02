Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.43.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $138.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Avalara alerts:

In other Avalara news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $361,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Ingram sold 9,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.53, for a total value of $1,703,906.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,555.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 329,995 shares of company stock valued at $52,492,242 in the last ninety days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVLR stock traded down $5.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.89. The company had a trading volume of 531,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,134. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.64 and a beta of 0.75. Avalara has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $184.41.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.25 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.