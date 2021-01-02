Horizen (ZEN) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, Horizen has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.67 or 0.00036406 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Graviex, Trade Satoshi and Upbit. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $123.82 million and approximately $13.63 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.92 or 0.00180707 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00026594 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000602 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 118.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 10,611,362 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bittrex, Graviex, DragonEX, COSS, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Upbit and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

