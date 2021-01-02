Nestree (EGG) Trading 11.3% Lower This Week

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Nestree token can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and Bibox. Nestree has a market cap of $5.78 million and approximately $334,535.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nestree has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nestree alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,068.81 or 1.00051470 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006617 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016851 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00011439 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00039027 BTC.

Nestree Token Profile

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,390,030,850 tokens. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nestree

Nestree can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nestree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nestree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.