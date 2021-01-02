VIG (VIG) Trading 5.7% Lower This Week

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last week, VIG has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. VIG has a total market capitalization of $828,464.22 and approximately $2,123.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,068.81 or 1.00051470 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00024716 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006617 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016851 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.64 or 0.00270301 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.42 or 0.00425620 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00144794 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001958 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00040926 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 809,879,186 tokens. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

