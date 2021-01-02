Analysts Set Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Target Price at $8.97

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.97.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.87. 369,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.11. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $13.42.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 250.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 433.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 59.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.