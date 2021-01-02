Brokerages Expect NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) will report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). NeuBase Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.91). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.00) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NeuBase Therapeutics.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 6.5% in the third quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,027,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,386,000 after buying an additional 123,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 28,850 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $890,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $733,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $584,000. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBSE traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.99. The stock had a trading volume of 156,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,250. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $8.28.

NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders.

