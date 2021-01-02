TEAM (TokenStars) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,227.00 (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 41.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 2nd. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market capitalization of $170,890.12 and $6,227.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can now be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000389 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) (CRYPTO:TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,038,263 tokens. The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin . The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Trading

TEAM (TokenStars) can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the exchanges listed above.

