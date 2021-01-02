Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.00) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.26) and the highest is ($0.66). Sanderson Farms reported earnings per share of ($1.76) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to $3.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $8.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.11 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. Sanderson Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $150.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.30.

NASDAQ:SAFM traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.20. 126,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,881. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.00. Sanderson Farms has a twelve month low of $102.13 and a twelve month high of $177.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAFM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

