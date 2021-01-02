USD Coin (USDC) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.10 Billion

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, SouthXchange, Coinbase Pro and CoinEx. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.10 billion and $1.67 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $775.67 or 0.02428553 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00018124 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin (USDC) is a token. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 4,122,108,542 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,103,947,168 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Coinsuper, Korbit, Hotbit, FCoin, LATOKEN, CPDAX, Coinbase Pro, SouthXchange, Crex24, Kucoin, Poloniex and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

