Beaxy (BXY) Price Hits $0.0047

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 14.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Beaxy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. Beaxy has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $850.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00037939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007482 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.28 or 0.00267018 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015145 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00025542 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $608.51 or 0.01905203 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy (BXY) is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,316,707 tokens. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

