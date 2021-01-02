Akroma 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.00 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded 81.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $18,369.18 and $4.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $775.67 or 0.02428553 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00018124 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Akroma

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma

Buying and Selling Akroma

Akroma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

