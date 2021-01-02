ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.96.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $1,558,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,279.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 174,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,737,000 after buying an additional 167,368 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.8% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 7,989 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the third quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 183,633 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,031,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.99. 7,612,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,290,131. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of -35.39 and a beta of 1.88. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $67.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

