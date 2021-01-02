RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Receives $36.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

RMAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMAX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 178.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 155,601 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in RE/MAX during the second quarter worth $2,819,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,194,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,568,000 after purchasing an additional 79,585 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RE/MAX during the third quarter worth $2,256,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in RE/MAX during the third quarter worth $2,207,000. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMAX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.33. The stock had a trading volume of 127,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,722. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. RE/MAX has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.60. The company has a market cap of $674.18 million, a PE ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.64.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. RE/MAX had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. RE/MAX’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RE/MAX will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

