NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.22.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NCR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NCR from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NCR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NCR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NCR stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.77. NCR has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $38.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.78.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NCR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of NCR by 14.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 156,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 20,106 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in NCR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in NCR by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 543.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 691,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after acquiring an additional 583,825 shares during the period. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in NCR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

