Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

SPPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 25,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $128,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 162,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $671,013.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,369.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 351,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,106. Company insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPPI. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,154.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,608 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3,710.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. 49.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPPI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,302,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,316. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.89. The company has a market cap of $497.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.22.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

