Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $253.78 Million

Analysts expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) to post sales of $253.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250.00 million and the highest is $257.23 million. Hostess Brands reported sales of $216.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.10 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.64. 1,483,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.66. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $14.69. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.95.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 34,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $451,737.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,737. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,504,192 shares of company stock valued at $60,568,050. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Hostess Brands by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 122,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $632,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 230,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the third quarter worth $498,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

