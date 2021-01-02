Phoenix Global (PHB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $977,192.00

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Phoenix Global has a market cap of $10.76 million and $977,192.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenix Global token can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phoenix Global has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00028810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00118697 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00037384 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00166175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.71 or 0.00506039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007439 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Phoenix Global Profile

Phoenix Global is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,423,118,578 tokens. Phoenix Global’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing . The official message board for Phoenix Global is blog.red-pulse.com . Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china

Phoenix Global Token Trading

Phoenix Global can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenix Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenix Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

