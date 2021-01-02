Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Receives $40.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.67.

SKX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $7,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 461,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,138,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $8,512,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,215,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,426,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $640,970,000 after acquiring an additional 251,390 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,320,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $462,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,026,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,886,000 after acquiring an additional 116,438 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,744,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $143,378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,167,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,393,000 after buying an additional 269,917 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SKX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.94. 710,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,147. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.84. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Recommended Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.