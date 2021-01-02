KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.83 Million

Analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) will post $37.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.80 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported sales of $31.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full-year sales of $145.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $144.30 million to $146.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $148.82 million, with estimates ranging from $137.80 million to $159.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

In other news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 1,371 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $25,596.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 27,684 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $512,154.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 463,893 shares of company stock worth $8,593,506. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KREF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 139,220 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 17,516 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KREF stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $17.92. 94,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a current ratio of 406.74. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $22.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.99%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

