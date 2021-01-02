Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.11.

A number of research firms have commented on VCRA. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of VCRA stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $41.53. The stock had a trading volume of 282,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.52 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average is $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.31. Vocera Communications has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $42.47.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $53.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.55 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $131,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,051.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $331,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,441.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,131 shares of company stock worth $2,293,674. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 513,867 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 32,205 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,477 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

