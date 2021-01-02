Brokerages Set Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) PT at $37.60

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APRE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $34.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

In related news, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 175,000 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $4,427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APRE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,438,000 after purchasing an additional 335,926 shares during the period. Consonance Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 1,459,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,113,000 after purchasing an additional 207,226 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,158,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,475,000 after purchasing an additional 131,755 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,055,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 233,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 103,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APRE traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.92. 2,119,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,425. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.01. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $50.37.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.18. Equities research analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

