MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Receives $42.09 Average PT from Analysts

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.09.

MTSI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $2,369,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 36,270 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $1,454,789.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,235 shares of company stock worth $9,466,447 over the last three months. 32.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3,215.9% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 126.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 461,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,702,000 after acquiring an additional 257,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 31,397 shares during the period. 62.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MTSI traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.04. 390,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,626. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -64.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.91.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $147.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

