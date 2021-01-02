Fusion Trading Up 15.3% This Week (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $8.55 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fusion has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. One Fusion token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000553 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Ethfinex, Cobinhood and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,205.69 or 0.97685000 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 65,927,280 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,357,523 tokens. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Cobinhood, IDEX, Liquid, Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

