HempCoin Price Hits $0.0058 on Top Exchanges (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $892.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,906.95 or 0.99880200 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006615 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016905 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00011484 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00039027 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 259,997,706 coins and its circulating supply is 259,862,556 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

