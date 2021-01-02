AS Roma Fan Token Trading Down 60.6% This Week (ASR)

AS Roma Fan Token (CURRENCY:ASR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. AS Roma Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $8.44 million and approximately $5.38 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AS Roma Fan Token has traded 60.6% lower against the dollar. One AS Roma Fan Token token can now be bought for about $6.91 or 0.00021646 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00028637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00119221 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00166908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.59 or 0.00508953 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00275956 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00018606 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003276 BTC.

AS Roma Fan Token Token Profile

AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,220,010 tokens. AS Roma Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/asroma . The official message board for AS Roma Fan Token is medium.com/socios

Buying and Selling AS Roma Fan Token

AS Roma Fan Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

