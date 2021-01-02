DeFiChain (DFI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.17 Million

DeFiChain (CURRENCY:DFI) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One DeFiChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.61 or 0.00005028 BTC on major exchanges. DeFiChain has a total market cap of $621.54 million and $11.17 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded up 25% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001556 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004668 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000156 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001026 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000269 BTC.

About DeFiChain

DFI is a coin. DeFiChain’s total supply is 675,048,315 coins and its circulating supply is 386,928,315 coins. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.io . The official message board for DeFiChain is medium.com/@defiblockchain

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

DeFiChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

