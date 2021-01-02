Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Tops $0.54

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $28.51 million and $9.00 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00037384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.35 or 0.00265458 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015298 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00025203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $609.18 or 0.01894643 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,988,743 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Axie Infinity Token Trading

Axie Infinity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

