BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Reaches Market Cap of $649,306.03

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $649,306.03 and $41,311.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00179646 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00026542 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00036107 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 119.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

