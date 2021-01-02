Paparazzi Market Cap Tops $39,907.60 (PAZZI)

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Paparazzi has traded down 36.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Paparazzi token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Paparazzi has a market cap of $39,907.60 and approximately $6,160.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00028810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00118697 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00166175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.71 or 0.00506039 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00274196 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00018429 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003281 BTC.

About Paparazzi

Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 tokens. Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io

Buying and Selling Paparazzi

Paparazzi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paparazzi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paparazzi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

