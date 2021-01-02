Phantasma 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $253,072.00 (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $253,072.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. One Phantasma token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0644 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Kucoin and Bitbns.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,592.27 or 1.00187156 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006685 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017212 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00011555 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00039027 BTC.

Phantasma Token Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Gate.io, Switcheo Network, Hotbit, Bitbns and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

