Ether-1 (ETHO) Price Reaches $0.0137 on Top Exchanges

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 32.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Ether-1 has a total market cap of $755,391.51 and approximately $35,383.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. One Ether-1 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex.

Ether-1 Coin Profile

Ether-1 (CRYPTO:ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 55,195,350 coins. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

