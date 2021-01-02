Analysts Expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.70 Million

Brokerages expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) to post sales of $18.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.50 million and the highest is $18.90 million. Western New England Bancorp posted sales of $17.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year sales of $71.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.20 million to $71.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $74.30 million, with estimates ranging from $73.00 million to $75.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Western New England Bancorp.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

WNEB traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $6.89. The company had a trading volume of 42,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,020. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.90. The company has a market cap of $175.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Western New England Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $9.78.

In related news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 6,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $44,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,085. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 389.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 47,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 148.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 24,051 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 584.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 90.8% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 28,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 70.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 12,451 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Read More: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western New England Bancorp (WNEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.